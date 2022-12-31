iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 4.75% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

CMBS stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.