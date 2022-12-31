iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 8.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $454,740,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after buying an additional 354,861 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $21,883,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

