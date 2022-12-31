iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.