iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after buying an additional 200,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,040,000 after purchasing an additional 349,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

