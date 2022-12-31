iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. 873,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
