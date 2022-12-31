iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. 873,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

