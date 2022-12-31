iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

