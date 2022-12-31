iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

