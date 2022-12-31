iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,693 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $80,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.