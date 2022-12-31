iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.64 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

