iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.