Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.83 and traded as high as C$10.94. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 504,819 shares changing hands.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 21.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Mines

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.22, for a total value of C$157,010.00.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

