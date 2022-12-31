Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Up 89.0% in December

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,983.1% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $224,000.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.96. 75,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,607. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

