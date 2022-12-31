JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

JCDXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($17.02) to €15.75 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($12.87) to €15.10 ($16.06) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($23.40) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDXF stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

