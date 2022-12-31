Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 122.2% in December

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 20,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.99. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

