Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $101.61 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Joystick has a market capitalization of $101.61 million and $86,538.85 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.49558891 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $160,624.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

