JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $179.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

