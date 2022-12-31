Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JWACR stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

