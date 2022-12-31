Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Price Performance

NASDAQ:KSI remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

