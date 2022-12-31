Kava (KAVA) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Kava has a market capitalization of $203.14 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00056246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007537 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 364,759,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,794,789 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

