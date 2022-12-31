Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $68.86 million and $2.73 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
