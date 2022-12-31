Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 203,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $323.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

