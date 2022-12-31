Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 122,205 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 94,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 252,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

