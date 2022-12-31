Kelman Lazarov Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 253,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,321,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 8.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.96 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94.

