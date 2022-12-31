KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $2,526,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cummins by 8.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.29. 480,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

