KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,678 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 3,886,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833,266. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

