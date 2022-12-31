KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,891 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.38. 3,407,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.