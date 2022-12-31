KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. 5,630,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,811,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $256.87.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

