KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,021,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,430,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

