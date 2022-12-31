KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,954. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

