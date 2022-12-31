KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

