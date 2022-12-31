KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

