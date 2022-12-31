KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 123,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,603. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.86. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.