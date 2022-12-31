KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

ORCL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. 5,375,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.