Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 415.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMMPF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $12.49 on Friday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.