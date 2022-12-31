Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Up 89.8% in December

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Kirin Price Performance

Kirin stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 32,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,747. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Kirin has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

