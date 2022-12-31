KOK 24 Hour Volume Hits $771,643.27 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $47.90 million and $771,643.27 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000096 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0976667 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $785,244.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

