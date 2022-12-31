Komodo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $340,298.48 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $24.36 million and approximately $340,298.48 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00228827 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00070490 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00055568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,489,680 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.