KonPay (KON) Trading 57.1% Higher This Week

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, KonPay has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.36 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

