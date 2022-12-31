Kusama (KSM) One Day Volume Reaches $11.35 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Kusama has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $200.29 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.30 or 0.00140390 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00462930 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.23 or 0.02949963 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.73 or 0.29622777 BTC.
Kusama Profile
Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.
