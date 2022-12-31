Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Self Reported Market Cap Tops $92.48 Million (KNCL)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $92.48 million and approximately $3,964.01 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

