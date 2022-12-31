Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Price Performance

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $420.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

