Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 85.5% in December

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,579. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
