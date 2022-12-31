Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 85.5% in December

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,579. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

