Lincoln Capital Corp Has $465,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $5,764,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,866. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

