Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 3,568,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,210. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

