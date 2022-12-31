Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,017 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04.

