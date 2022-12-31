Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 1,258 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,700,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.34. 5,325,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,306. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

