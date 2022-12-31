Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 16,067 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 20,477,879 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86.

