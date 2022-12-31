Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

LQDT stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $503.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,313.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,313.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $301,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,375 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 147.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

