Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $98.92 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00004275 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $98.92 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004307 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002438 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004884 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

