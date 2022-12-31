Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $486.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $351.55 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

